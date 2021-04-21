‘Spider-Man’ and other Sony movies coming to Disney Plus very soon

Sony and Disney signed a millionaire contract to bring movies like Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 and others Marvel properties to Disney Plus. The agreement comes within weeks of closing an exclusivity with Netflix for five years.

According to Variety, the contract runs through 2026 and covers all Disney platforms, including Hulu, ABC, FX Networks, National Geographic, and Freeform. Because Netflix signed an exclusive contract, it will be the first platform to receive the films nine months after its theatrical release.

Disney is anticipating cable lines since with this contract ensures projection in projection windows after Netflix. In addition to Spider-Man, Mickey’s house will have access to other Sony properties such as Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania and Uncharted, starring Tom Holland.

Sony movies will be shown on Hulu, Disney Plus and other Disney platforms

Chuck Saftler, head of business operations and acquisitions for Disney, said the deal guarantees the Disney Media team “enormous flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities” to take advantage of Sony Pictures action and family films.

“This is a victory for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios on a multitude of platforms and viewing experiences.”

The specific details about the content that will reach Disney Plus are scarce, although we know from the outset that Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 and any Marvel property will be at the streaming video service.

Developing

Related