‘Spider-Man’ and all Sony movies will be seen on different Disney platforms

At the beginning of April, Sony, the only producer that does not seem to have an interest in launching its own streaming platform, reached an agreement with Netflix to include films released from 2022 in its catalog, a five-year exclusivity agreement that would have to respect both the display windows and the domestic sales windows. And what about the rest of Sony movies? Well, we can see them at Disney, a company with which it has signed another even bigger contract. Between the two, it is estimated that Sony would have ended up pocketing about 3,000 million dollars.

In this way, the films that are released in 2022 such as ‘Uncharted’, ‘Morbius’ or ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe 2’ will first go through cinemas, then through domestic sales (physical and digital), then they will go to Netflix and after a period that we still do not know, they may end up in one of the chains and platforms controlled by Disney. Other films that for commercial reasons do not reach theaters will also have to go through Netflix first, but the rest of the titles already released from Sony’s significant library and archive will be distributed among Disney Plus, Hulu, FX Networks, ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform starting in an unprecedented alliance. And although it has not been specified where each film will end, Marvel fans hope that the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise will share its catalog with the rest of the Avengers films on Disney +. Both agreements cover the same license: from 2022 to 2026.

The official explanations

“This landmark multi-year, platform-independent agreement guarantees the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution team an enormous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to take advantage of Sony’s wide range of award-winning action and family films across our entire segment of linear products, services and channels, “says Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and Acquisitions for Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution, “This is a victory for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios. across a multitude of platforms and viewing experiences. ”

Keith Le Goy, President of Worldwide Networking and Distribution, Sony Pictures Entertainment, added, “This groundbreaking agreement reconfirms the unique and enduring value of our films to movie lovers and the platforms and networks that serve them. We are delighted to partner with Disney to deliver our titles to their viewers and subscribers. This agreement consolidates a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of them, making them available to consumers in all windows with a wide range of key partners. “Of course, you have to have Keep in mind that both agreements, for now, cover only the US market, despite the global reach of both streaming companies How will Netflix have taken this move?