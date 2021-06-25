Spider-Man Actress Almost Gets Frustrated Thinking She Lost Her Role

When the actress was notified of Zendaya’s inclusion in the Spider-Man cast, she thought that would mean that she was out of it. Scares that give pleasure.

The information that an actress or actor have about the film when going to do a casting is very little. This situation occurs because the studio must keep as much of the plot as possible secret, to avoid spoilers. This causes the artists to exploit their potential in the audition, even without knowing everything about the character they are going to play. The above occurred with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When searching for the cast of this film, the executives found two very promising young people, but with very similar characteristics. They were Laura harrier Y Zendaya. The first auditioned for the role of Liz allan, who is the daughter of the villain, The vulture (Michael Keaton). In addition, he is the love interest of the protagonist Peter parker.

However, as the days passed after her presentation to be selected, the interpreter learned that Zendaya had been chosen to play a role in the film. At the news, Harrier thought that his character would be the other celebrity, frustrating her a bit.

However, everything was a confusion, because the singer and dancer also gave life to MJ, not Liz.

The history

This situation was clarified and told, some time later by Laura Harrier. “After I did my audition for Spider-Man, before I had heard anything, it came out a few weeks later that Zendaya was going to be cast, so I thought I hadn’t gotten the job. She must have, ”he thought.

Immediately afterwards, the actress knew the whole situation and returned the soul to the body. His thought was much more encouraging. “I thought it was amazing and revolutionary on the part of Marvel putting us both in those roles and not talking about our blackness. We were just girls going to school in New York And that’s what New York City looks like. What; movies should reflect that, ”she commented on the inclusion of the two in the cast.

Finally, participating in this feature film was one of the experiences that boosted Harrier’s career, who has later starred in installments of Netflix and other production companies.

For its part, the saga of the good friend and arachnid neighbor is already preparing for its third installment. Spider-Man: No Way Home It will premiere on December 17, 2021.

