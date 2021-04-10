Spider-Man 90s animated series producer and actor deny Into the Spider-Verse 2 rumor

Many of us grew up watching the 1990s animated series Spider-Man. For many children of the period that, along with the cartoon of the X-Men, was our first introduction to the world of Marvel. That was the place where many of us met as children for the first time characters like Black Panther, Daredevil or The Punisher (it is interesting to meet one of the most violent characters in the comics of the house of ideas in a cartoon) One of his best moments happened at the end. It’s when a group of arachnid heroes from various corners of the multiverse come together to take on an evil Peter Parker who teamed up with Carnage. Perhaps it is the similarity of the last narrative arc of the cartoon with ISpider-Man: A New Universe – 100% which started a series of rumors that the protagonist of this version was going to appear in the sequel to said film. It was even being said that the original voice actor, Christopher Daniel Barnes, was closing the deal for his triumphant return. And it was said that it was not going to be just a cameo, but a minor appearance. The point is that people began to have dreams filled with 90s nostalgia. It doesn’t take long for people to get excited about news that is tied to some fond childhood memory.

Unfortunately the producer of the series; John semper, it did not take long to deny the rumors and shatter the hopes of the fans on the official Facebook of the 90s cartoon:

It was posted here yesterday that a trusted informant allegedly said that Chris Barnes he was going to reprise his role in the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe. Today Chris’s wife told me that this was completely untrue. Sony / Marvel have not approached Chris to replay the Spider-Man of the 90s, which means that the Spider-Man from my series is not going to appear in this future film. Spread the word. The rumor is false.

He was not lacking in the opinion that it had already happened on some occasion that someone denied a leaked information. Unfortunately this is not the case. The voice actor himself uploaded a video on Instagram where he denies the whole situation, but makes it clear that he is the first that he wishes it were true:

I wish the rumor was true; but unfortunately it is not

For those who don’t know English, Barnes gave the following message:

I just wanted to take a moment to talk about the rumor that has been circulating on the internet and has actually gotten some traction. I’ve been getting a lot of questions about him, which says that I’m somehow involved or in negotiations to be involved in the next Spider-Man movie. I wish it was true. That would be the coolest thing. Unfortunately, it is completely false. There is not a shred of truth in that rumor. I don’t know how these rumors start. I do not know. Like I already said, I wish it were true because it would be so awesome to be a part of the Spider-Man movie. But it is not true. I wish it were. So I just wanted to clear that up for anyone who was curious about the matter.

Another day and another rumor linked to nostalgia that evaporates in an instant. It is very likely that there are still people who hope that this will happen, but with both statements it is highly unlikely. I know that there are those who believe that maybe it is true and the actor has a contract that obliges him to keep the secret. Another option is that it will actually appear, but it is a very small cameo and without any dialogue. It is possible, but the truth is I would not bet on it.

