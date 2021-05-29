Spider-Man 3’s No Way Home title could refer to villains

Among the many mysteries around “Spider-Man: No Way Home” find out what the title refers to. There is no official synopsis yet but as a result of how “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ended, it has been assumed that this may be a reference to Peter Parker can not return home. Mysterio revealed that Peter is Spider-Man and that could make Peter need to stay in the shadows. However, new information points to the fact that the title could turn out to be a reference to the villains.

Yesterday came the rumor of what the movie is we will have the presence of a total of 6 villains. All of them coming from previous Spider-Man movies. This would be possible, in some way that is not yet known, thanks to the idea of ​​the multiverse that Marvel Studios is beginning to exploit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is to say that somehow, the villains from other Earths of the multiverse (reading between the lines that this would place the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films as part of the UCM multiverse) end up arriving on the main Earth that is the UCM.

The information that arrives indicates that the idea of ​​”No Way Home”, which we can translate as something like “There is no way home” or “There is no way to go home”, actually refers to the fact that these villains will not be able to return home, that is to say, to their respective lands. This is indicated in Collider’s The Sneider Cut podcast:

It doesn’t really make sense to necessarily introduce new villains in this movie, but rather six Spider-Man villains from the past that end up in the Peter Parker universe or whatever. They are the ones with no way to go home. So yeah, we’ll see. I hope I didn’t reveal a secret. I take it all with a grain of salt, but that was what was being said on the street at one point.

Remember that what is said is that in the film we will have as a villain Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Green Goblin ( Willem Dafoe), the latter as the main villain

For now, we’ll see how all of this plays out, as the film is still half a year away from being released in theaters. The participation of Doctor Strange in the film certainly makes us think that there will be some kind of magical trip or through the multiverse, taking into account that next year the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be released. Social networks also seem to indicate that the first advance of the film would be about to fall. It will be necessary to see if it gives us any clue of what is to come in this film with a premiere set for December of this 2021.