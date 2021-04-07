Spider-Man 3 will have another “avenger” with the shield of Captain America

Some images of the filming of Spider-Man 3 have been leaked where we can see who is wielding Captain America’s shield.

Posted to Twitter, the image shows a Queens bus stop with an advertisement for New York City’s “Newest and Tallest Avenger”. Since there is a poster of the Statue of Liberty holding the shield of Captain America instead of his torch. The hashtag #NYLibertyAvenger appears at the bottom. The tweet says that the accessory will appear in a key scene, probably referring to the bus stop itself, although a Statue of Liberty with a shield may appear in the film. Spider-man 3.

A new picture from the set of #SpiderManNoWayHome features a prop combining the Statue of Liberty with Captain America’s shield! (via: @blockbustedpod) Murphy’s Multiverse is also reporting the prop will be featured in the backdrop of “a key scene.” pic.twitter.com/kQpeCCg4sg – Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) April 5, 2021

Little is known about the third film starring Tom holland, which will end the initial trilogy of Spider-man in Marvel studios. But like the previous installments, it will feature another hero, this time Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch will become a mentor again. They will also join him Alfred Molina What Doctor Octopus from the Sam Raimi film trilogy and Jamie foxx as a version of Electro. Rumors have circulated that we may see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Willem dafoe. So that Spider-man 3 it will be a real madness.

More details of the movie:

There are several casting reports that have hinted that Spider-man 3 will have a courtroom scene, while Tom holland shot a great fight that took a month to film. Meanwhile, Zendaya blurted out that aliens might play a role in the movie. To all this must be added the arc of the revelation of the identity of Peter parker that we could see at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Initial promotion for the film has indicated that New York City will be very important. But at the same time, it will link the movie to the events of WandaVision, which provides further evidence that this story will jump across the multiverse.

For now Marvel studios is promoting the movies Black widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and The Eternals, then they will start with Spider-man 3. The rest of the films can be seen in Disney + following this link.