Spider-Man 3 title in Latin America

Since yesterday afternoon, although with the deletion of tweets along the way, it is known that the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” it will have a title translated in Latin America. While in Spain the third Spider-Man movie will keep its title in English, at least from what we know so far, it will not be the case in different Latin American countries.

The Twitter accounts of Argentina or Colombia confirm that the title in the respective countries will be “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. In the same way, Sony Brazil has confirmed that there the title will be “Homem Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa”. These revelations have been made through a small video of the logo, however, what is attracting the most attention is a small effect that has been included in this animation.

After showing the logo, the animation makes a kind of glitch or glitch, causing the logo to be colored in a red tone, which has caused many to associate it with the idea of ​​the Spider-verse, based on what was seen in the film animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” / “Spider-Man: A new universe” and with all the rumors that are sounding for the film. However, it must be remembered that when the official title was announced earlier this year, it also presented a similar “failure”, that is, it is not a unique effect of the title for Latin America.

This news about the film is welcomed by the fans, but what is really waiting is for the first official trailer to be released. There is nothing official or anything clear, but rumors and / or speculation place its launch in late June or early July.

Spider-Man 3 official logo for Argentina

We have an official title in Spanish! 🕸 #SpiderMan #SinCaminoACasa. December #SoloEnCines pic.twitter.com/OnkVZzFs1t – Sony Pictures Argentina (@SonyPicturesArg) June 14, 2021

Spider-Man 3 official logo for Colombia

Official Spider-Man 3 logo for Brazil

Moral to the top! Or proper 🕷️ chegou trazendo pampering! Brazilian version title? We fear! #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa – Dezembro somente nos cinemas. pic.twitter.com/gKyYz9Spcl – Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) June 14, 2021

This is the original logo that was shown in February and that shows that same glitch: