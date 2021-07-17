Spicy confrontation between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño

Brian Castaño will face American Jermell Charlo this Saturday, July 17 | Photo: Amanda Westcott

At the official weigh-in, American Jermell Charlo threw 153 lbs., While Argentine Brian Castaño weighed 153 ¼ lbs. Now everything is ready to see the World Unification Championship for the Undisputed Super Welterweight Title of the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO. The fight will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

The actions in the enclosure had the seasoning of the fanaticism of some followers of the Argentine who encouraged from the side while both boxers went out to carry out the usual confrontation after having given the weight. For their part, fans of the American were also present and almost everything ended in a brawl, although it did not go beyond a few pushes as you can see in the video below.

On the side of the boxers, Charlo, with the physical advantage due to his height, was seen with an angry face and did not stop trying to intimidate the Argentine who smiled and began with the verbal exchange.

In case of achieving a victory, Castaño will become the first Argentine to unify the four belts of the same division, since the existence of the four main entities. He would also be the first Latin American, anticipating other figures such as Saúl Canelo Álvarez, one of the best pound for pound of the moment.

Last February, Castaño snatched the World Boxing Organization (WBO) crown from Brazilian Patrick Teixeira (31-2. 22 KO) by unanimous decision (119-109, 120-108 and 117-111), in the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

Jermell is a super welterweight champion for the WBA, WBC and IBF. This, after he unified the titles against Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KO) on September 26, whom he defeated by knockout in the eighth round.

