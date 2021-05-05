Spice Girls reunited in Spice World sequel? The Spice Girls are said to be preparing to reunite on the big screen in the sequel to the ’90s movie, Spice World. Que?

The Sun reports that the group has been contacted by a renowned screenwriter for a sequel to the film on its 25th anniversary next year. The project is being planned by Ginger Spice Geri Horner, who is managing the group. Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B are tentatively in the project and are hoping to be joined by Victoria Beckham.

Posh Spice has insisted that she will not be part of her next tour, which had been planned for this year, but they hope the script can persuade her to finally return with the film. The four members of the group met for the last time in 2019, for a totally sold out tour, of 13 dates in the UK and Ireland.

The source in the industry said:

“The girls have been talking about how to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary and are actively considering making the tongue-in-cheek sequel.” “They have been contacted by a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and other tentative steps.” “(The project) is in an early stage but they are talking about establishing names in the business, which proves that they are serious about returning to the big screen.”

The original Space World movie starred the girls as well as Richard E. Grant, Meat Loaf, Sir Elton John, and other stars. The film became the highest grossing of all time starring a musical group, despite negative reviews. In 2018, it was said that the Spice would make an animated movie where they were superheroes, the release was planned for 2020 but it seems that production has stopped.

The famous British group sold more than 90 million records worldwide and achieved nine number 1s in the UK. Victoria Beckham insisted that she wanted to focus on her family and her fashion business rather than return to the group. In 2022 it would be 10 years since they appeared together at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in London.

