The Spice Girls will make us once again go back to the 90’s with their next world tour in honor of his 25th anniversary, which is planned to take place in the next year.

Various sources reported that singers Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton plan concerts in Australia, Europe and America, although at the moment it is still unknown whether Victoria Beckham will accept the invitation this time.

Close friends of Mel C commented that the singer confessed her anniversary plans of the famous band through a talk through Zoom, as reported by The Sun.

It is going to be a great year and the girls are excited. After all the coronavirus issues, there really should be something to look forward to, and they want to take over 2021 with a tour, « said one source.

Another informant noted that this tour It could be him last in the artists career, as they are getting older.

They are approaching 50, so they want to go out (sing) while still looking great to fans, « the source said.

This tour comes after the great success of their meeting in 2019 and another great news is that they are possibly working on a movie about his musical trajectory.

With almost 80 million records sold, have been the most successful girl group in music history and one of the most influential groups of the 1990s, regarded as a pop and cultural icon, popularizing the expression Girl Power !.

He success of the group was righ now since her first appearance in 1996 with her first single, Wannabe, becoming the single of a best-selling girl group in history.

