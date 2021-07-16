Spezia will appeal the FIFA sanction, which it sees as “excessively harsh”

07/16/2021 at 1:16 PM CEST

.

Spezia Calcio, Italian Serie A club, will appeal the sanction received this Friday by FIFA, which prevents it from signing in the next four market periods due to irregular incorporations of minors, a measure that he considers “excessively harsh”.

A hard blow for the ex-blaugrana Thiago Motta, who has just landed on the bench of the Ligurian team as head coach, and who sees how his task suffers a serious obstacle with that two-year penalty without signings.

“The club is surprised and extremely disappointed by this ruling and wishes to clarify that the alleged irregularities occurred in the period between 2013 and 2018, that is, with a different property. All members of the previous property and of the management team currently they do not have positions of responsibility in the club, “said Spezia in an official note.

“When the new group acquired Spezia Calcio, in February 2021, the FIFA investigation was not adequately notified. The club was informed only in April and acted immediately to carry out an internal control and demonstrate that these accusations were not affect the current property, “he added.

Spezia defined the sanction as “excessively harsh” and announced that “the club plans to open a legal action to appeal the sentence.”

Following an investigation by the FIFA Regulatory Enforcement Department, the Disciplinary Committee found that Spezia Calcio violated article 19 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RETJ) by bringing several Nigerian minors to Italy through a system designed to circumvent the aforementioned RETJ article, as well as national legislation on immigration.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee took into account that Spezia Calcio assumed its responsibility for this serious infringement, and imposed a ban on registering players, nationally and internationally, for four registration periods, as well as a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs .

Spezia Calcio will not be able to register new players in the next four windows established by the Italian Football Federation, starting in January 2022.