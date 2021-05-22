Spezia Calcio host AS Roma on the final matchday

05/22/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

The Rome visit this Sunday to Alberto Picco Stadium to measure yourself with Spezia in his thirty-eighth round of Serie A, which will start at 20:45.

The Spezia Calcio faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the thirty-eighth day to channel a winning streak after achieving victory in his field in the Alberto Picco Stadium by 4-1 against Torino, with goals from Martin Erlic, M’Bala Nzola Y Riccardo saponara. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won nine of the 37 games played to date with a figure of 50 goals for and 70 against.

On the visitors’ side, the AS Roma managed to defeat the Lazio 2-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan Y Peter, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Spezia Calcio. Before this match, the AS Roma they had won in 18 of the 37 games played in Serie A this season, with a balance of 66 goals scored against 56 conceded.

As a local, the Spezia Calcio has achieved a balance of five wins, seven losses and six draws in 18 games played in his stadium, so that visits to the stadium Alberto Picco Stadium They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, the AS Roma has a balance of five victories, 10 defeats and three draws in 18 games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the RomeWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last game they played on Spezia and the Rome in this competition it was in January 2021 and ended with a score of 4-3 in favor of the Rome.

Currently, the AS Roma they are ahead in the standings with a difference of 23 points compared to their rival. The Spezia Calcio He arrives at the meeting with 38 points in his locker and occupying the fifteenth place before the game. For its part, the AS Roma he has 61 points and is seventh in the tournament.