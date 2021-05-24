Spezia Calcio and AS Roma split the points and draw 2-2

05/23/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The Spezia and the Rome they tied two in the Alberto Picco Stadium during their last game in Serie A that took place this Sunday. The Spezia Calcio He came into the game in high spirits after achieving a 4-1 victory over the Torino. On the visitors’ side, the AS Roma He came from beating 2-0 in his fief to the Lazio in the last match played. After the duel, the locals were in fifteenth place in the standings, while the AS Roma He was in seventh position at the end of the duel.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for him Spezia Calcio, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Daniele Green in minute 6. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the team of La Spezia, who distanced himself putting the 2-0 through a goal of Tommaso Pobega in minute 38, concluding the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

The second period started in a positive way for the visiting team, who cut distances on the scoreboard with a goal of Stephan El Shaarawy in the 52nd minute. AS Roma, who achieved the tie thanks to a goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan near the conclusion, at 85. Finally, the match ended with a 2-2 in the light.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Rome gave entrance to Bryan reynolds, Gonzalo villar, Edin dzeko Y Javier Pastore for Davide santon, Ebrima darboe, Borja Mayoral Y Peter and by the Spezia it was replaced Matteo Ricci II, Kevin Agudelo, Juan Ramos, Giulio Maggiore Y Martin Erlic for Tommaso Pobega, Daniele Green, Simone bastoni, Lucien Agoume Y Nahuel Estevez.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Marash Kumbulla.

After finishing the competition with this tie, the AS Roma it was placed in seventh place in the leaderboard with 61 points. On the other hand, the Spezia Calcio with this tie, he was 15th with 38 points after the duel.

Data sheetSpezia Calcio:Daniel Fuzato, Rick Karsdorp, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini, Davide Santon, Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ebrima Darboe, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy and Borja MayoralAS Roma:Rafael, Luca Vignali, Claudio Terzi, Elio Capradossi, Simone Bastoni, Lucien Agoume, Nahuel Estevez, Tommaso Pobega, Daniele Verde, M’Bala Nzola and Emmanuel GyasiStadium:Alberto Picco StadiumGoals:Daniele Verde (1-0, min. 6), Tommaso Pobega (2-0, min. 38), Stephan El Shaarawy (2-1, min. 52) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (2-2, min. 85)