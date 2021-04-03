Sperm tricked us into not actually moving like we’ve believed for centuries, says new study

A new study contradicts beliefs about sperm that we have held for centuries.

(CNN) – More than 340 years ago, a Dutchman named Antonie van Leeuwenhoek invented a powerful new compound microscope and accidentally discovered the existence of bacteria, a groundbreaking achievement that changed the course of medicine.

Not long after, he decided to observe his ejaculation – definitely not by accident – and discovered small, wagging creatures with tails that he called “animalcules.”

These creatures “moved forward by the movement of their tails like those of a snake or an eel swimming in water,” van Leeuwenhoek wrote to the secretary of the Royal Society of the United Kingdom in 1678.

The tail of a man’s sperm, he added, “jiggles with a movement like that of a snake.”

As scientists throughout the centuries continued to look down from their microscopes, there is no question what their eyes saw and recorded on film: sperm cells swim by wagging their tails from side to side.

And why shouldn’t we trust our eyes? So that’s what science has believed ever since.

A “sperm hoax”

Turns out our eyes were wrong.

Now, using state-of-the-art 3D microscopy and doing math, a new study says that we have actually been victims of the “sperm hoax.”

‘Sperm are very cheeky creatures. Our new research using 3D microscopy shows that we have all been victims of a sperm hoax, ‘said study author Hermes Gadelha, head of the Polymath Laboratory in the Department of Engineering Mathematics at the University of Bristol in the UK. .

“If you want to see the real tapping of the tail, you have to move with the sperm and rotate with the sperm. So it’s almost like you need to make a really small (camera) and stick it to the head of the sperm, ”Gadelha said.

Gadelha’s study co-authors Gabriel Corkidi and Alberto Darszon of the National Autonomous University of Mexico developed a way to do it. Using state-of-the-art tools, including a super high-speed camera that can record more than 55,000 frames per second, the researchers were able to see that the side-to-side movement was actually an optical illusion.

In reality, the tail of a sperm only jerks on one side.

That one-sided hit should make the sperm swim in a perpetual circle, Gadelha said. But no, sperm are smarter than that.

“Human sperm found that if they rolled while swimming, like playful otters spiraling through water, their one-sided motion would average out and they would swim forward,” said Gadelha, who is an expert in the mathematics of fertility.

‘Sperm rotation is very important. It is something that allows the sperm to regain a symmetry and can really go in a straight line, “he said.

Surprising science

The findings came as a real surprise, Gadelha said, so the team spent nearly two years repeating the experiment and checking the math. The results held true: just as the Earth turned out not to be flat, sperm don’t really swim like snakes or eels.

Why does this matter?

“It could be that the rolling motion hides some subtle aspects about the health of this sperm or how well it can travel quickly,” Gadelha said.

These are very hypothetical questions. What we hope is that more scientists and fertility experts will be interested and ask, ‘OK, how does this influence infertility?’ “He explained.

As for what it feels like to reverse more than 300 years of scientific assumptions, Gadelha is modest.

“Oh God, I always have a deep feeling inside that I’m always wrong,” he said.

Who knows what we will find next? This is a measure given by an instrument that has its limitations. We are right at this point, but we could be wrong again as science progresses. And hopefully it will be something very exciting that we will learn in the years to come, “he added.