Sperm Survive Space Radiation

Space radiation in particular is a major concern for countries like the United States and Japan, which have sent many astronauts on long missions into low Earth orbit. And not only that. There are other space destinations on the horizon and NASA and other space agencies are developing systems that could help humans on months-long journeys to other destinations in the solar system such as the Moon and Mars, where radiation is a major concern. what radiation on the International Space Station is more than 100 times stronger than on Earth.

Now a study published in the journal Science Advances demonstrates that freeze-dried mouse sperm that spent months on the International Space Station (ISS) and returned to Earth successfully fertilized mouse eggs to produce healthy “space hatchlings” of mice, for science. It is the longest biological experiment conducted on the ISS to date.

Sperm appear to be undisturbed by long periods in outer space.

The Japanese researchers behind the new work wanted to know how space radiation affects fertility in mammals. Radiation can damage DNA inside cells and cause mutations, defects in the offspring of animals.

“It is very important to examine the effects of space radiation not only on living organisms, but also on future generations before the ‘space age’ arrives,” the authors wrote. “Space radiation can cause DNA damage in cells and concern about inheritance of mutations in offspring after deep space exploration.”