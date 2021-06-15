The idea of ​​preserving human and animal terrestrial life on other planets has long since ceased to be a science fiction script to become a scientific quest that advances in conjunction with technology. Now researchers estimate that sperm could survive on Mars for up to 200 years, which opens the possibilities of reproduction on other planets.

Initially, the Scientists from Yamanashi University in Japan have conducted successful experiments with mouse semen, which they transported to the International Space Station (ISS) where they kept it for six years.

An article in the Daily Mail assures that sperm from 66 mice were collected in 2012 in 30 glass vials; three of them were transported to the ISS in 2013 and another three were kept in Japan for comparison purposes.

The scientists they feared radiation in space would corrupt the DNA in semen and make it impossible for reproduction, but they were pleasantly surprised. In 2014 a first shipment of the sperm was returned to Earth, then another returned in 2016 and a third in 2019, almost six years after having traveled to space.

After comparing the conditions of the sperm that had traveled into space with those that remained in Japan, the experts used the semen for reproduction and obtained “many genetically normal offspring”.

“These discoveries are essential for humanity. When the time comes to migrate to other planets, we will need to maintain the diversity of genetic resources, not only for humans but also for domestic animals ”, explained the professor Sayaka Wakayama to publication.

Other investigations explore the possibility of storing semen and eggs of millions of terrestrial species, including the human, on the Moon, in what would be a kind of Noah’s ark that houses reproductive cells of animals, plants and humans on the earth’s natural satellite. The University of Arizona spearheads this proposal to create a semen bank on the Moon to guarantee the survival of human life.

On the other hand, space explorations on Mars are continuing. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the United States (NASA) has carried out several reconnaissance flights in the Martian atmosphere thanks to his miniature helicopter identified as Ingenuity.

The Ingenuity is a drone that weighs just 4 pounds and in its last foray it flew almost 63 seconds over Mars. He managed a black and white photo that NASA shared on his Twitter account: