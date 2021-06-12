Spending on telco services decreased in the fourth quarter | News | Communications

Households with bundled telecommunications offers (quadruple and quintuple packages) saw their bills reduced throughout the fourth quarter of 2020. This is reflected in the latest data from the CNMC Household Panel.

Average spending on quadruple packages (fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband) decreased by 1.6 euros during the year to 49 euros per month, while that of the quintuple package (the same as the previous one plus pay TV) experienced a greater reduction, of almost 3 euros, to 77.9 euros.

Households with contracted telecommunications services. Four quarter 2020. CNMC

Regarding the penetration of electronic communications services, pay TV continued its upward trend and it already sneaks into almost 45% of homes.

The tendency of Spanish households is to contract packaged offers. Almost 40% of households have Internet, fixed and mobile telephony and pay television.

As for households with fixed broadband, the fastest growing technology is fiber (FTTH), contracted in more than 70% of these households.