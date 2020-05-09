May 8, 2020 | 7:22 pm

Mexicans have changed their consumption habits due to the coronavirus pandemic, and since phase three of the health contingency was declared on April 21, spending in some categories has fallen to 93%.

In week 17, when phase three of contingency was declared, the most affected categories were shows, with a 93% reduction in consumption; free time, with 89%; hotel, with 88%, and restaurant, with 74%, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the report “Trends in consumption by Covid-19” by Fintonic, a personal finance app that manages more than 80,000 users in Mexico .

Categories with the most losses in week 17 compared to the same period of the previous year:

The categories covered by the Fintonic analysis show significant losses from weeks before phase two was declared, including those such as pharmacy, doctor and supermarket, which at first glance would seem to be gaining in consumption.

However, from week 13, after the start of the Healthy Distance Day, the negative numbers become more pronounced, along with the other categories, and mark a before and after in consumption.

By banning many entertainment-related expenses, spending alternatives are reduced and this translates into immediate savings for people. However, we are not seeing that the reduction in free time is compensated with the increase in supermarkets or pharmacy; there is a fraction of consumption that is being reduced, plays in favor of the consumer and means savings

said José Gabriel Carrasco, Country Manager of Fintonic in Mexico

Start of contingency

As of week nine of the year, when the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Mexico was announced (February 28), various categories began to observe consistent losses.

In that week, the ones that lost the most against the same period of 2019 were the restaurant categories, with a reduction of 9%, as well as gasoline and hotel with a drop of 6% in consumption each.

In week 13, when phase two of the health contingency was announced, the categories that lost the most consumption were shows, which were already affected, with a reduction of 84% compared to the same period of the previous year; hotel, with 79%; free time, with 74%, and restaurant, with 65% drop in consumption.