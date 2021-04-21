Spending on blockchain solutions would reach $ 6 billion in 2021

Key facts:

In 2021, spending on blockchain solutions in the world would increase more than 50% in relation to 2020.

The US is estimated to spend $ 2.6 billion on blockchain developments this year.

A new report published on August 19, 2021 by the US market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) or International Data Corporation, predicts that total spending on “blockchain solutions” globally will reach USD 6.6 billion in 2021 .

This figure represents an increase of 50% compared to 2020. While the total spending on this type of deployments will reach, according to this study, USD 19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 48% between 2020 and 2024.

IDC’s “Semi-Annual Guide to Blockchain Spending” provides an analysis of spending data for the blockchain industry from a regional and industry vertical perspective, as well as looking at technology, buyer, and use cases. .

The most recent report predicts that the banking sector will assume most of the investment, with 30% throughout the forecast period.

It is also estimated that 20% of investment will come from discrete manufacturing and process manufacturing, with the fastest growing industries being professional services (56.0% compounded annually), state / local government (53.3%) and medical care (52.7%).

When it comes specifically to developing implementations using blockchains, it is expected that IT and business services combined account for more than two-thirds of global spending. Software for blockchain platforms would be identified as the area with the highest investment in five years (52.9% annually).

In terms of geographic distribution, The United States will invest almost $ 2.6 billion in developments using blockchain in 2021The second largest market is Europe (with USD 1,600 million), followed by China (777 million USD). Spending on these types of solutions is expected to be, in the words of the IDC report, “phenomenal.”

The main use cases for development with blockchains

The report highlights that the first use case for blockchains in 2021 and throughout the forecast is led by cross-border payments (Cross-Border Payments & Settlements), which use these tools to track, trace and manage payments and settlements .

The document points out that, the second largest blockchain use case, is the Lot Lineage / Provenance, that is, verifying the origin and authenticity of a product as it moves through the value chain. Other leading use cases include trade finance and downstream operations or transaction settlements, asset and asset management, and identity management.

The first use case for blockchain is led by Cross-Border Payments & Settlements. Source: IDC.

Important moment in the market for blockchain solutions

James Wester, Research Director at Worldwide Blockchain Strategies said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, this is an important moment in the market for developments using blockchains as, companies in all industries continue to increase their investment in this type of technology.

What is also very important right now is that we are seeing real interest and investment from corporations, financial institutions, and even governments in areas that they previously viewed with some uncertainty such as cryptocurrencies, digital assets, central bank digital currencies, decentralized finance, and stablecoins. This investment will have major implications in a very short time for everything from retail to financial services and capital markets. James Wester, Research Director at Worldwide Blockchain Strategies.

For her part, Stacey Soohoo, Research Manager at Customer Insights & Analysis, stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic made it clearer than ever that, in order to have resilient business operations, changes in behavior, demand and supply have forced companies to adopt a new business model. It is a «digitally led and powered by blockchains to survive crashes, supply interruptions and future crises ”.

As CriptoNoticias reported, in August 2019, the IDC predicted that in Europe blockchain spending would reach $ 4.9 billion by 2023. Apparently, his prediction was too conservative and was exceeded much earlier than expected.