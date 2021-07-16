spend $ 1 billion to tempt creators

Creators of the world unite but don’t do it on TikTok or Twitch. Do it on Facebook, which is cooler. That is at least what Facebook wants to convey, which will try to attract content creators to do what they do, but on the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg.

To convince them the hook will be the money. On Facebook they have created a program for content creators that will last until the end of 2022 and that will invest 1,000 million dollars to reward and incentivize them. The goal, of course, is for them to be able to turn Facebook into a benchmark for an audience that is increasingly migrating to TikTok – in Xataka we have almost 900,000 followers – or Twitch – where we are also at the top of the stream.

I want to be relevant, so you have to pay for it

It is not the first time that a company makes efforts in this regard, and in fact YouTube began conquering content creators thanks to how they they ended up seeing this platform as a way to earn a living.

YouTube was followed by other platforms, each with its own approach. Instagram created a new legion of influencers, but lately both Twitch and especially TikTok have become clear threats to Facebook, which is seeing how the minutes that its users used to dedicate to their social network now tend to dedicate it to others such as those mentioned.

The key in many cases is that there is an increasingly eager audience to enjoy the content that those influencers and creators generate on those platforms. The incentives there are also clear, and both TikTok and Twitch have proven to be very profitable avenues of income for those creators.

We are therefore facing a war to attract content creators and to win that particular battle for ‘coolness’: Which platform is the one that attracts the most audience and the most creators?

Facebook does not want to be left behind, and as indicated in The New York Times, it has already paid lucrative offers to TikTok creators to launch their content on Instagram Reels. On Snapchat they started a show in November in which they invested a million dollars a day for content creators to use its Spotlight feature, also similar to TikTok, but that effort has ceased, which makes Facebook’s proposal interesting for content creators.

Maybe money is not enough

Something similar also happened when Microsoft created Mixer with the idea of ​​rivaling Twitch. They invested a millionaire and signed stars like Ninja, but months later it seemed clear that the effort did not work: closed the platform.

That failure is added to the failed attempts of others such as Snapchat or Instagram with their Reels to end up attracting the public: the inertia of the platforms that conquer the public is enormous at least during the early days, and TikTok or Twitch have managed to position themselves as references that are difficult to combat.

Attempts to fight its popularity have so far focused on those investments to attract content creators –Or should we call them content mercenaries?– who take their opportunity and play with the advantage of having the upper hand: this is my platform, but if you don’t like it and you pay me, I have another. Then, also, I can go back to mine.

The battle to be more cool than the others seems to have other components that go beyond the influencer on duty doing some other content there: if he was born and was known on a platform –although later I peck at others taking advantage of the pull– The normal thing is that that original platform continues to be that “home” in which we know that we can always find it.

In fact the secret to success of TikTok or Twitch is to do things differently as did Facebook and provide opportunities to create other types of content in other formats. By the time the Facebook, Snapchat or Twitter (with their fleets) of the world try to compete with established ideas, it is usually late, and perhaps the money will not be enough.

Something else is needed. Something differential. We’ll see if Facebook makes users forget about that with that investment of 1,000 million dollars, but a priori the previous failures do not suggest that this could threaten the exceptional march of TikTok or Twitch.