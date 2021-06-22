Spence’s trainer: “Errol hasn’t stopped training since his return”

The coach of Errol spence, Derrick James, has spoken about the fight that his fighter will face with the Philippine legend Manny pacquiao On August 21.

“It’s going great. Since the accident he started going to the gym, he fought with Danny García on Saturday, on Sunday he went for a run, and since Tuesday he has been in the gymcommented on Spence’s preparation.

“Manny Pacquiao is very smart and has been training for months. He knows you can’t train for a fight and train for a couple of days, six to eight weeks. He has been training for months, so he will be ready. We won’t see any rust on him and I think he’s like Bernard Hopkins. But I think they are two different types of boxers because Bernard is more technical and Manny has greater athletic ability and his tenacity is what he relies on the most »James said.