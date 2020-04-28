Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Microsoft was ahead in the next generation race and we already know enough details of Xbox Series X, its next console. The system will use state-of-the-art technology and will have some new features at the hardware level that promise to innovate the gaming experience.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer is satisfied with the specs of the console. He recently highlighted some features of Xbox Series X and talked about the overall scope that the new generation will have.

Phil Spencer highlighted these Xbox Series X features

The manager was questioned by his Twitter followers about the technology of the new console and the scope it will have at the level of ray tracing or ray tracing. Spencer was excited by all that Xbox Series X will offer.

First, he spoke briefly about his support for ray tracing. Spencer stated that such technology in the console will be incredible, so great results are expected in its implementation in various games.

Another statement by Spencer that drew attention is about the reach that the new generation will have. From their perspective, the new technology will allow for an advance that will feel as drastic as the move from 2D to 3D graphics.

Ray tracing on the console will be great. I am very focused on the work we are doing with dynamic latency input (DLI). From my perspective, the feel of next-gen gaming will change dramatically from 2D to 3D, thanks to the CPU, DLI, bandwidth and SSD upgrade, ”Spencer said.

Recently, the manager hinted that very soon we will know more games for Xbox Series X. On the other hand, reports report on the possible revelation of Xbox Lockhart, a new generation entry console that would debut with an affordable price.

In case you missed it: This is what the Xbox Series X logo looks like

Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch later this year. On this page you will find all the news related to the new console.

