The coronavirus pandemic poses many challenges for various industries, including that of video games. While this form of entertainment has grown due to the global crisis, many believe that the true impact of COVID-19 on gaming will come in the coming months.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently spoke about the current state of the industry regarding the pandemic. The manager is positive for the rest of 2020, but thinks that the impact of the pandemic on video games will be evident in 2021.

Spencer warns of pandemic’s impact on video games

According to Spencer, several video game-related production areas have come to a complete halt during the quarantine. As an example he put the works related to motion capture and audio recording.

The executive stressed that it is not currently possible to do motion capture sessions, which implies a latent risk for the most ambitious future productions in the industry.

“If you had all your animation captured and you were tweaking a more individual art production and in areas like textures and whatnot, you would be in a better position,” Spencer said.

Because of this, the Xbox executive believes that various games could experience delays, especially those that will launch in early 2021 or later. This as the motion capture and audio recording studios halted their activities indefinitely.

Spencer believes that the situation is different for projects that already have motion capture and audio, since they are more assured of its premiere since developers could manage to meet their launch windows.

“During the summer, in the early fall? I feel pretty good about those games. Titles that were intended to arrive 1 year from now or later? There will be some impact, but they will be able to react “, concluded the manager.

Despite the situation, the launch of Xbox Series X is still scheduled for later this year. In this link you will find all the news related to the console.

