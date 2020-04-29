Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The situation that the world is going through due to the coronavirus pandemic gives rise to different stories and perspectives. Regarding business, there are companies and sectors affected by the closure measures and the decrease or suspension of the manufacturing and distribution chains. On the other hand, other sectors, such as videogames, have seen an increase in their consumption and the number of hours users are spending during quarantine, and although this implies a benefit in terms of business, for Phil Spencer it is the latter. what Xbox has thought of.

During an interview with Business Insider (via Gamesindustry.biz), Phil Spencer, head of Xbox and vice president of Microsoft’s gaming division, spoke about the brand’s position in these difficult times and what they decided to do as soon as they were confirmed. restriction measures worldwide. In that sense, Spencer pointed out that Xbox did not try and is not trying to take advantage of the situation, so they did not implement surprise business practices: “we wanted to be very vigilant and not exploit the situation. We are not implementing different or other commercial tactics things”.

Keeping the experience stable during the pandemic is more important to Xbox

According to the manager, the objective of Xbox during the pandemic has been to offer a stable and enjoyable gaming experience for its users because they recognize how important this is during the closure: “we are only trying to maintain all the services, trying to maintain the games up and running, keeping our networks safe and secure, being there in a time of need. I’m proud to be able to offer this to people. “

Since we are talking about the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, we invite you to check the different recommendations that our Staff prepared for you in the series of articles Stay at home.

