In the middle of the month, Sony made a presentation where it showed the PlayStation 5, as well as several of the games that it will receive. Since this was done after several months of silence, many wonder how Microsoft felt after seeing it and Phil Spencer, head of this Xbox division, already gave the answer.

In an interview that he gave as part of GameLab, Spencer congratulated Sony Interactive Entertainment for the presentation of the PlayStation 5. He also acknowledged that he believes that the rival company did a good job and is glad to see what they are planning.

« I saw the show, I think they did a good job. As a competition, I think it’s great that they announced something since now we know part of their plan, we saw the devices, we saw the games, ”he said.

But will what Sony showed have an impact on what Microsoft plans? It seems not. In fact, Spencer was confident and believes that both the Xbox Series X hardware and the game lineup have the potential to be more attractive to consumers.

“To be honest, I felt good after watching his show. I think the hardware advantages we have built are going to become more noticeable as we talk about our games, frame rates per second and whatnot.

I thought about the lineup of games that we are going to have at launch and I felt very good about that, now we have more clarity about what they are doing and their show helped us focus more on what we have and I think that will be one of the strengths in the launch ”, highlighted the manager.

To finish, Spencer reiterated that Sony did a good job in the presentation of PlayStation 5; However, consider that Xbox Series X is in a good position to compete.

« I think they did a good job, I think they do things very well and they did, but when I think about the position we are in, the games we are going to be able to show and how they are going to be presented, as well as the advantage of hardware we have, I think we are in a good position, « he said.

