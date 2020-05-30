Spencer Tunick creates a new photographic series of nudes during the pandemic | Pexels

Spencer Tunick creates a new photographic series of nudes during the pandemic. The controversial photographer known for filling out the Zocalo of the city of mexico With thousands of naked people, she has a new artistic project, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular photographer of American origin, He has gained fame for his massive nude photographs in different parts of the world, and his work has been widely recognized for many years, however the current crisis in the world has made him creative.

Through its official instagram account, Spencer Tunick has shared some of the photos from his new series titled “Stay Apart Together”In which he makes video calls with up to 25 people from different parts of the world, photographing them naked and sharing from the quarantine.

In a statement reproduced by Universal, Spencer tunick Surely you have to find new ways of working and producing art based on adaptation and finding new ways to express, in this case, a feeling that is lived globally.

I think that as photographers and artists working with groups of people, we need to see how to adapt and not be suffocated by the limitations of this complicated moment.

The new photographic series by Spencer Tunick It brings together people from all over the world and, although this is new to the photographer, plans virtual sessions that group up to 100 people in the same photograph, the purpose of this is to show the world how, despite being apart, we continue connected with others.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel

.