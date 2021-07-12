Spencer, the film about Lady Di with Kristen Stewart, to premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Diana spencer He is one of the most prominent figures within royalty since his relationship with Prince Charles began, during his marriage, after his divorce and even after his tragic death. Many assumptions have been generated around her, especially for having stolen the focus for a time from the Queen isabel II, but his life within the royal family will always be a mystery that only those involved will know for sure.

Although the princess became a figure of popular culture, especially in the 1980s when she made an appearance near the stars of the moment such as Michael Jackson, John Travolta or Elton John, the relationship with her husband was overshadowed for infidelities, lies and even alleged suicide attempts. Between documentaries and fiction series or feature films, they have sought to enhance the affection that the people have had for her.

In some tapes like Amelie – 89% there are small references to the impact their figure had on the people, and in more recent series such as the successful The Crown – 100% gives herself the opportunity to deepen her emotions and the emptiness she experienced during her marriage with Carlos. Now a new opportunity to explore everything that happened after their divorce is in full swing for the film called Spencer starring Kristen Stewart.

According to reports from Variety, the film is expected to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year, with a global release in 2022 with the aim of commemorating the 25th anniversary of his death. It is worth mentioning that the Festival has not yet made the official announcement of the film within the competition, but in view of the fact that the event will take place on September 1, it is expected that they will soon share the list of films that will be present.

Spencer is a film directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, the same director who revived Jackie kennedy starting with the assassination of former United States President John F. Kennedy, as well as portraying the flight of Pablo Neruda after his political persecution in Neruda – 94%. The person in charge of interpreting Lady di it is Kristen Stewart, who would catapult his career into a famous teenage saga and then explore other genres.

After what was required that was Jackie – 88% in awards season getting the Oscar nomination for Best Actress for Natalie Portman, expected to Spencer also get a notable run in awards season and, in particular, at the Academy Awards. The tape written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), will start right at the moment in which Diana makes the decision to divorce Carlos during a Christmas vacation with the royal family.

The story takes place in the 1990s, the time when the press was focused on rumors about this marriage and the divorce would spark controversy for the crown. The interpretation of Charles of Wales will be in charge of Jack Farthing, who has been noted for portraying the villain George Warleggan in the BBC One drama series, Poldark. Another long-awaited film at the Venice Film Festival is Dune.