Microsoft has already shared several details about the Xbox Series X hardware and its capabilities. Unfortunately, there are few next-generation games that we know of. Luckily, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer to learn about them. Or at least that’s what Phil Spencer, Xbox boss, says.

In a Twitter chat, Spencer responded to a fan who asked him about the way they are working to reveal the games for Xbox Series X. The first thing Spencer did was be enthusiastic about what’s on the way for Xbox fans. .

The good news does not end there, as Spencer pointed out that it won’t be long before we learn more about what follows: the reveal of games for Xbox Series X.

“Yesterday we reviewed the plans to continue sharing until launch. The team is doing a great job and adapting. I have never been so excited about Xbox plans. We listen to them, they want transparency and authenticity. We plan to continue showing it that way, it won’t be long before our next step (games), ”Spencer mentioned in his tweet.

Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting. I’ve never been more excited about Xbox plans. We’ve heard you, you want transparency / authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games) – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) April 23, 2020

When will we know the Xbox Series X games? An unanswered question

Now, it is important to note that Spencer did not specify when the Xbox Series X games will be revealed. So while it looks like the wait will be short, the reality is that we don’t have a date for the reveal.

Of course, you should bear in mind that several rumors indicate that in May there will be an Xbox digital event where we will learn more about their plans for the next generation. Considering that next month is very close, we wouldn’t be surprised if these rumors turned out to be somewhat right.

And what did you think of this news? What games do you expect to be revealed in the next generation? Tell us in the comments.

