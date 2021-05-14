Spencer Silver, one of the inventors of Post-its, dies at 80

Spencer Silver, one of the two American chemists who invented Post-it notes, passed away last Saturday at age 80 at his home in St. Paul (Minnesota, USA), as reported on Thursday by the company he worked for, the manufacturer 3M.

Silver was the creator of the sticker that these popular notes use, and his colleague at 3M, Art Fry, had the idea to put it on little pieces of paper so they can be used as reminders to be pasted on walls, books and other surfaces.

Silver and Fry created the first Post-it (a trademark still to this day by 3M) in 1974, so that the markers that Fry used in his hymnal when he sang in church did not fall out of the book.

The inventor, who had a heart transplant 27 years ago, died after suffering an episode of ventricular tachycardia, a heart problem.

Born in 1941 in San Antonio (Texas, United States), Silver se degree in chemistry by Arizona State University and the University of Colorado at Boulder, and started working for 3M in 1966.

RIP Spencer Silver (the accidental inventor of the Post It note) who passed away this week in St. Pauls MN at age 80. Post It notes have seriously brought incalculable joy to my life. pic.twitter.com/tyo5IYgJhG – Jan Carley (@innercoach) May 14, 2021

The scientist created his new adhesive at the end of the 60s, which was strong enough to stay glued to the paper, but at the same time allowed it to be peeled off easily and re-pasted on another surface.

Silver is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda, a daughter and two grandchildren. Another of his daughters, Allison, passed away while Spencer was still alive..

Post-it co-inventor with Silver, Art Fry, is still alive at 89.