A next generation of consoles is on the horizon and the community is excited for what it will offer. One of the points that has generated the most talk will be the graphic capacity of platforms such as the Xbox Series X. Although there is no doubt that this will be important and that it will impress fans, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, believes that this is not the case. it is what will make the difference.

In a talk that took place in the digital edition of Game Lab, Phil Spencer spoke about Xbox Series X and the next generation of consoles. The first thing he made clear is that we are at a point where the jumps from generation to generation will not be as impressive as it was before. For example, the change that occurred across the industry when consoles went from offering 2D games to presenting 3-dimensional experiences.

« I think we are at a point – with respect to immersion with the tools we have and computational capacity – where the changes will be less in visual impact or where X function was never possible but now it is. And that may sound depressing for some, but what I would say is that the advantage that I see is the immersive nature of the content that is being created, ”he explained.

In this way Spencer believes that, although the next generation consoles will offer better graphics, the reality is that the difference will be in the level of immersion. This will be possible because developers will have better tools to tell their stories.

“Today we are able to create graphics that look almost like real life, even in the current generation in certain instances. But when you take that and mix it up with a high frame rate per second, a solid frame rate, very little input latency, and the ability of game storytellers to really provoke the emotions and the story that they’re trying to tell through their game , through the screen, through the control and even you. That’s something I feel in games that will be a dramatic improvement, « Spencer said.

