Spencer Diwiddie has bad news for the Nets

The player of the Boooklyn nets, Spencer Dinwiddie apparently wants to become a free agent this coming summer at the NBA.

Here the data:

Spencer Dinwiddie plans to decline his $ 12.3M player option and enter free agency this offseason, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/9QJUN3RlPd – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie I delay in these Playoffs that he is a player who is worth that and something more, since he could develop the game almost one hundred percent with Brooklyn nets on the NBA.

This season Spencer Dinwiddie average an amount of 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game in the NBA with Brooklyn nets.