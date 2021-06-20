Spencer Dinwiddie rejects his player option with Brooklyn Nets, and will try his luck at Free Agency

What was an open secret about the future of Spencer Dinwiddie it has become official this Sunday. As the NBA rumors anticipated, and as confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski, the player has rejected his player option with Brooklyn nets for the following season for a value of 12.3 million dollars.

Dinwiddie intends to try his luck in a 2021 Free Agency which he arrives after missing practically the entire 2020/21 season due to an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. The point guard is looking for a team where he can be part of the starting five, something that in the Nets is very complicated with the presence of Kyrie Irving and James Harden.