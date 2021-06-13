Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn’s ace up his sleeve in the playoffs

Spencer Dinwiddie said goodbye to the 2020/21 NBA season last December, when in the third game of the regular season of Brooklyn netsAgainst Charlotte Hornets, he suffered a partial tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, forcing him to undergo surgery in January.

However, this goodbye has turned out not to be final as reported by the journalist Kristian Winfield, of the New York Daily News. The great progression in his rehabilitation process could allow Dinwiddie to participate in a hypothetical Finals of the current NBA Playoffs 2021 (in the event that the Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks and later the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks).

Source: Spencer Dinwiddie eyeing injury return for NBA Finals, to be on sidelines supporting the Nets “sooner than later.” Https://t.co/UrIKdUChZi – Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 12, 2021

Following the information from Kristian Winfield, the point guard is in Los Angeles, where he has been at all times during his recovery, exercising on the court with his personal trainer.

His return would mean increasing the quality of the squad of these Brooklyn Nets even more, and most important of all, freeing a James Harden from the load of minutes who will need it in case the Nets continue advancing rounds due to his injury in the tendon of the hamstring. ‘La Barba’ has missed all of the Conference Semifinals matches so far.

With Free Agency just around the corner

The reality is that it would be a strange fact to see how in the NBA, where the utmost caution has always been exercised in knee injuries, a player risks a relapse. In addition, Spencer Dinwiddie terminates contract, and it was announced that he was going to reject his player option of 12.3 million dollars. If you want to get more money than that, getting injured again would mean that all your chances are gone.