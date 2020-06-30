The center of Brooklyn Nets DeAndre Jordan He has tested positive for coronavirus and has decided not to go to Orlando to play the season finale with the New York team. He himself has been in charge of giving the news through social networks:

« I was discovering yer at night and this morning I have confirmed that I have tested positive for Covid now that I was trying to return to the market. As a result of this news I have decided not to go to Orlando for the restart of the season. »

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. – DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

The pivot agent, from the company Excel Sports, informed the Nets sports area of ​​this decision on Monday. The former Clippers have not been the only positive for the Brooklyn team in the past few hours. We have also learned that Spencer Dinwiddie has COVID-19, although in his case we still do not know if he is going to decide to play or not.

It must be remembered that Wilson Chandler decided on Sunday that he was not going to play in the rest of the seasons, so at the moment (at least) two players will not be in Orlando at the end of the month.

Remember that the Nets are seventh in the East and are in a very good position to qualify for the playoffs. We will see what ends up happening. At the moment, they have been reinforced with the arrival of Justin Anderson to replace Chandler. We’ll see who they pick for DeAndre Jordan.