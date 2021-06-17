Spence wants Crawford, Kambosos outraged and Arum seeks to tickle Gervonta

Errol Spence Jr. already thinks about what he will do “after beating Manny Pacquiao” and spoke of Terence Crawford. George Kambosos is outraged with Teofimo López and made it known on the networks. Gervonta Davis faces Mario Barrios on June 26 seeking to be crowned also at 140 pounds and just in case he achieves a victory, ‘old fox’ at last,

Bob Arum already released a hidden challenge taking advantage of the quarrels that Tank had with Josh Taylor in the past. The Kambosos thing is the first thing we analyze in this video.

The reactions of the two rivals to the positive of Coronavirus by Teofimo and by the way what can happen in the fight on August 14, taking into account the inevitable consequences that no one knows how long will affect López’s body.

(7:02) About Errol Spence Jr. here we bring you the first reaction to that incredible statement where he reports that he already let Al Haymon know that after Manny Pacquiao, he wants Terence Crawford to unify all the belts. If Crawford avoids him again, he goes straight to the super welterweight division.

In today’s exercise, we will see what could be behind Spence’s onslaught and above all, to what extent Manny Pacquiao is ‘a closed case’. For this we are going to resort to some recent statements by Tim Bradley that reminds Spence why the Filipino could turn his triumphal walk into a true nightmare.

(13:11) The third topic of this video has to do with Gervonta Davis, on which there was a strategic statement from Bob Arum. ‘With the meter and the plumb line’. Faced with the possibility of a victory over Mario Barrios by the WBA super lightweight regular, he has already let him know that he does not dream of beating Josh Taylor. Understand what those statements from Bob Arum hide.