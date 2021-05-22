Spence first and Gervonta later, will he reach the fuel?

The confirmation of the unification of welterweight titles between Errol Spence (WBC-IBF) and Manny Pacquiao (WBA) on August 21 in Las Vegas, revolutionized the boxing agenda and left several scenarios to free speculation that depend on the outcome of that fight. One of them, the most fascinating, could even be an agreement included in the millionaire offer that convinced the Filipino to agree to face Spence: another millionaire fight in case of victory over Spence.

And if that were the case, the obvious rival would be Gervonta Davis if he manages to defeat Mario Barrios, the regular WBA Welter Jr. champion he faces on June 26 in Atlanta, trying to be crowned simultaneous champion in three different divisions.

That possible fight makes sense on both sides. On the side of Manny Pacquiao for the obvious financial value of these two shocks, given the millionaire sum of expenses that lie ahead in 2022 for the elections in the Philippines to which they take as a fact that the PacMan will run for the presidency.

On the Gervonta Davis side, as we analyzed in previous videos (https://youtu.be/zLqeG4POrIs), Floyd Mayweather’s intentions seem to be clear: to turn him into the new face of boxing at the point of belts and constant growth of his numbers in statistics.

If Davis beats Barrios and gets his third headband, it’s obvious to imagine that facing Manny should he defeat Spence, Jr. is next on that ambitious schedule for ‘Tank’ Davis.

Of course, Manny Pacquiao defeating Spence is another story. However, as we analyze in this video, the chances of victory for the Filipino are very high, despite the natural favoritism of Errol Spence.

