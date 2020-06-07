The Trolls arrive at the THQ Nordic title on a journey through Ugarth.

By Elena Fever / Updated June 7, 2020, 18: 484 comments

A year ago, SpellForce 3’s latest expansion, Soul Harvest, premiered where the opportunity to command armies composed of Dark Elves and Dwarves . Now comes Fallen God, a new expansion planned for this year that places Akrog as the head of the moonkin trolls , and the gods have abandoned him. An adventure that begins when you have to lead the clan across the continent of Ugarth in search of a new deity.

The expansion will feature a new playable faction, trolls, and a single-player campaign 15 hours duration. Fallen God is independent and can be played without having played any SpellForce game before. Some of the most prominent new features are the weapons recovery to make better equipment, a character-building mechanic that adds replayability, multiple campaign endings depending on the decisions and the entire continent of Ugarth to be explored.

In addition to a new faction, this expansion will feature a 15-hour campaignHere we leave you the complete list of news that you can find in Spellforce 3: Fallen Gods and the launch video. In the meantime, we remind you that the videogame has been supporting mods for a long time, which has allowed fans to create their own combat scenarios and exploit the powerful editing tools included in the strategy game.

New features for player campaign include:

Recovering weapons to make better equipment for your tribe and your heroes.

New character-building mechanics, adding true replayability value.

Multiple endings for the campaign, depending on your decisions.

Character formation throughout the campaign for a player: the choices you make in the campaign will affect your abilities and those of your partner. Additionally, they can contribute to the story, depending on how you previously molded your character.

New playable faction: The Trolls. With their nomadic demeanor, Trolls have a different playstyle than all other factions in SpellForce 3.

A new continent to explore: Urgath is full of mysteries and adventures to discover for you and your heroes.

Completely new soundtrack to underline the beauty and mystery of the new continent.

Full integration of Steam Workshop and advanced modifying tools.

Features multiplayer:

Introducing the Ranked Game – Compete with other SpellForce players in a 1: 1 ELO-based rating system and become the champion.

Six different playable RTS factions: humans, elves, orcs, dwarves, dark elves, and trolls, each with their troops and unique heroes.

Create your own maps with the powerful modifying tools and share them with the community.

