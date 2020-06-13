Nintendo’s hybrid console has proven to be fertile ground for a variety of games online multiplayerespecially from those called Battle royaleIn other words, those where lots of players face each other simultaneously in gigantic combat arenas, often falling from the heights at the beginning of each game, the formula popularized by the famous Fornite go. The developer Proletariat has found its own particular twist to the formula by resorting to a fantasy world where various classes of wizards can use their various magical powers to claim victory, as shown by Spellbreak, a multiplayer that is already warming up for its more than upcoming launch in the Nintendo Switch eShop. This title does not yet have a definitive release date, but according to the developer it will take place shortly, meanwhile you can take a look at its presentation trailer:

Spellbreak is an epic fantasy action spell casting game where players choose a class, weave spectacular spell combinations, and battle other players to become a powerful battle wizard. Spellbreak introduces a deep class and item system that allows players to dominate the Hollow Lands as a solo competitor or play with friends on an uninterrupted quest for survival.

Become a pyromancer and launch huge walls of flame as you fly across the battlefield. Turn around and launch a toxic cloud to turn everything into Dragonfire! Or maybe you prefer to be a stormy storm and launch yourself into the sky with a tornado or lure your enemies only to launch a shocking thunderstorm? Team up with friends on other platforms and set up an ice path for everyone to skate like Frostborn.

Mix and match dozens of spells, sorceries, runes, and items with six different classes to match your own playstyle.

Play with your friends and enemies in multiple game modes, including Battle Royale and Clash.

Follow the story from month to month as part of the chapter system to find out what’s happening in the Hollow Lands and the world of Spellbreak, and earn exclusive rewards.

Spellbreak has been in testing for over a year and since alpha started it has received over 30 updates, adding more content, classes, items, spells, and game modes. It is a constantly growing and evolving game with responsive and responsive developers who are eager for your feedback to help improve the game.