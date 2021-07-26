SpeeDx Introduces Solution for Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Proprietary Mutation Detection Technology Expands to Address Worrisome New Variants of COVID-19

SYDNEY, July 26, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – SpeeDx Pty. Ltd., creator of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions, has just launched a new line of research reagents to support testing for circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern . The rapid development of tests PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping * will support research and monitoring of the range of emerging and circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 that have been linked to increased transmissibility, decreased vaccine efficacy, or other characteristics that may require specific actions in public health matters.1

SpeeDx unique technology excels in mutation detection applications and can readily be applied to variants reported in the SARS-CoV-2 sequence databases. Compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation, the PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping research reagents can reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by identifying samples of interest, focusing downstream activities, and ultimately reducing turn-around and hands-on time for laboratories. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Thanks to our unique universal substrate approach, the rapid response development team can effectively react to the complex and changing situations posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elisa Mokany, Chief Technology Officer at SpeeDx. “We have a unique technology that excels in mutation detection applications and can be seamlessly applied to variants reported in SARS-CoV-2 sequence databases.”

PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Alpha / Beta / Gamma + *, the first product in the portfolio, is a single-well multiplex designed to detect the N501Y, S982A and E484K mutations in the gene encoding the SARS-CoV spike protein. -2 found in the worrying variants B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta) and P.1 (Gamma). A second multiplex will be released shortly for mutations related to the Delta variant of concern, and other mutations are currently being evaluated. The tests, which are compatible with standard qPCR instruments, can reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by identifying samples of interest, targeting downstream activities, and ultimately reduces response time and laboratory work.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is a privately held company based in Australia with subsidiaries in Austin and London, with distributors throughout Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection and offer comprehensive information to improve patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multi-analyte detection and priming strategies. Its product portfolios focus on the “multiplex” diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), antibiotic resistance markers and respiratory diseases. For more information on SpeeDx, visit: https://plexpcr.com

* Available as reagents for exclusive use in research, not suitable for use in diagnostic procedures.

