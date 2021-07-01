SpeeDx and MolGen Announce Partnership to Optimize COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Through this agreement, SpeeDx chemistry will be combined with MolGen’s wide range of equipment for a fully integrated, high-throughput workflow between sample and result.

SYDNEY and UTRECHT, The Netherlands, June 30, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – SpeeDx Pty, Ltd. and MolGen announce the signing of an agreement by which they will collaborate in the supply and distribution of clinical diagnostic products and instruments in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The alliance links sample handling, nucleic acid extraction, assay preparation, amplification and results reporting in a seamless integration of companies’ technologies.

Due to travel restrictions Maarten de Groot, MolGen CEO and Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO joined a virtual session to officially announce the collaboration that will combine Molgen liquid handling and purpose-built automation with SpeeDx COVID-19 diagnostic solutions – extending a full workflow offering to pathology laboratories.

“With this partnership we leverage the existing infrastructure of the two companies and the strength of our synergies,” said Colin Denver, CEO of SpeeDx. “Our commitment to providing products and services that address unmet clinical needs also extends to the pathology laboratories that perform our tests. By partnering with MolGen, we can solve many of your workflow problems and offer a more comprehensive analytical solution. “

In response to the increased demand for molecular testing workflow solutions, especially during the final year of COVID-19, MolGen has developed a comprehensive offering that includes the PurePrep nucleic acid extraction portfolio, the instrument for handling of liquids and other automation systems specially designed to facilitate the performance of large volumes of SARS-CoV-2 tests. SpeeDx Completes Partnership With Initial Offering Of Its CE Certified In Vitro Diagnostic Test For SARS-CoV-2 Based On Its Patented Technology PlexPCR®, enabling pathology laboratories to meet their analytical needs in a fully centralized way.

“For MolGen, the collaboration with SpeeDx is a perfect example of combining the best of both worlds. Our DNA and RNA extraction and workflow automation solutions are seamlessly combined with SpeeDx diagnostic testing technology, ”said Maarten de Groot, CEO of MolGen. “During the COVID pandemic, adding the CE-certified in vitro assay for SARS-CoV-2 to the diagnostic test portfolio is a great opportunity to start our collaboration. This is just the beginning of the joint development of a portfolio of innovative products. ‘

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is a privately held company based in Australia with subsidiaries in Austin, Texas and London, UK, with distributors throughout Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection and offer comprehensive information to improve patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multi-analyte detection and priming strategies. Its product portfolios focus on the “multiplex” diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), antibiotic resistance markers and respiratory diseases. For more information on SpeeDx, visit: https://plexpcr.com

About MolGen

MolGen is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for innovative DNA / RNA extraction technology, systems, products and kits for human and animal diagnostics, and for the agricultural and biotechnology industries, reducing labor time and increasing productivity. , in addition to maintaining high performance and reproducibility.

From sample to result, MolGen challenges the “status quo” in molecular diagnostics with its offering of platform independent systems and required consumables. Highly customizable, the MolGen portfolio offers the ideal workflow for our clients’ specific needs, with high quality, adaptability and security.

