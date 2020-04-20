The gaming community has come together in various efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). This weekend Corona Relief Done Quick was held, an event where various speedrunners showed their skills for a good cause.

Like Awesome Games Done Quick and Summer Games Done Quick, the edition to raise funds and fight the coronavirus was a complete success. The purpose was to raise money to donate to Direct Relief, a non-profit organization that provides medical supplies and equipment to those most in need.

Corona Relief Done Quick was a complete success

According to the organizers of the event, Corona Relief Done Quick had very good results. Through the Games Done Quick Twitter account it was revealed that the charity marathon managed to raise $ 400,000 USD (about $ 9,624,800 MXN).

The event managers thanked the players, the community at large and the speedrunners for all their effort and donations. The Corona Relief Done Quick programming featured games of all kinds, including recent releases.

So, we could see records in titles like DOOM Eternal, Dark Souls, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, among others. All the money raised will go to help Direct Relief.

We also managed to break $ 400k raised for @DirectRelief! How about that! Thank you so much to everyone for all your effort and all the money you have donated towards this wonderful charity during this marathon! #CRDQ – Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) April 20, 2020

Other companies have helped fight the pandemic

Corona Relief Done Quick is one of the many efforts the industry has had to overcome the coronavirus crisis. Other companies have helped the cause, including The Coalition and Microsoft, which donated 200 Xbox One Xs to hospitals so that sick children can play during the pandemic.

On the other hand, Sony created a $ 100 MDD fund to fight coronavirus and help creatives in the entertainment industry. In addition, Nintendo did the same and donated medical equipment.

Humble Bundle joined the initiative and offered a package of 44 great games. All proceeds from sales were donated to various organizations that are fighting the pandemic in the front row.

Lastly, Razer announced the donation of up to 1 million face masks. In this link you will find all the news related to the coronavirus and its impact on the industry.

