If there is something that surprises a lot in video games, it is the category of speedruns, a category in which players know the games from head to toe and try to finish them in the shortest possible time. An interesting detail is that in the world of speedrun there is no title that loses validity and it is striking that long-lived games are the most popular and most demanding. One of them is Super Mario 64, a game released almost 25 years ago and just a few hours ago a player set a new record in the speedrun category.

The feat was carried out by Simply, a streamer who has dedicated much of his free time to achieving the best time in Super Mario 64 for almost 1 decade. After a practically impeccable game, Simply managed to finish the game by getting 120 stars and defeating the final boss in 1 hour and 38 minutes and 28 seconds (1: 38: 28.29 the game lasted), which broke the previous record, which It belonged to Liam, a popular speedrunner of the Nintendo title, who managed to finish it in 1 hour 38 minutes 43 seconds. As you can see, the difference was only 15 seconds.

As you can see below, the now world record holder did the feat in the Japanese version of the game. In case you do not know, this edition gives the user a couple of valuable seconds when playing a game in the category of 120 stars, so speedrunners prefer this version.

It is a delight to see the execution of perfect and so precise jumps and to see how Simply remains calm at crucial moments of the game, especially in advanced stages, such as when he is about to reach the last stars to finish the game, subtracting only one couple of minutes to pass the mark of the old world record. After getting the record, his parents came to congratulate him and called the Simply brothers to express their congratulations. If you think Simply’s feat is incredible, it’s even more so if you know its history.

Simply fought many years to get the record

Ryan Reeves, better known as “Simply”, has around 45,000 subscribers on Twitch; however, he started his career in the world of speedrun almost 1 decade ago. With her lucky pants and a scarf that she used to dry her hands during the game, Simply entered an emotional moment since she saw the stopwatch stop and together with her parents she remembered the long way to do it.

Eight years ago, Simply started her channel on Twitch along with her effort to try to break the world record. The speedrunner recalled how he started playing with an Xbox controller his mother bought for him and with a game emulator.

There were health problems that would force Simply to quit video games.

After several years of not achieving it, in 2015 he almost gave up, but the thought of not having reached a world record in the game made him return and in 2017 he played again. Unfortunately, Simply had a health problem that forces many to stop playing: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, which almost caused him to abandon not only his attempts to achieve the world record, but also withdraw from video games, as Simply remembers that I didn’t know if I would play again.

However, Simply did not give up and found a solution to his health problem from a mental focus and managed to return to the game 6 months ago, he made several attempts, but on many occasions he did not get very good results and thought about stopping trying. Best of all, Simply continued with his goal and his efforts paid off, because he finally succeeded, after almost 8 years of trying and several ups and downs, something without a doubt remarkable.

We leave you with the video below. You can see the hunt for the last star, the fight against the last boss and the new record we told you about at the 5:41:40 mark.

What did you think of Simply’s achievement? Do you think another user can lower the brand even more? Tell us in the comments.

