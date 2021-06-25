We recently showed you some of the cars that will appear in the ninth of the Fast and Furious saga and without a doubt one of the most striking will be the Dodge Charger “Tantrum” that will use the character of Dominic Toretto, a muscular mid-engine monster that trainer SpeedKore has replicated for the real world.

Called Hellacious Dodge Charger 1968 the main attraction of this replica is of course its centrally located engine for which they had to design and manufacture a new frame for their position. This new base must withstand the forces of the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine which had to be fitted with a new front radiator and intercoolers for the 2.4-liter supercharger.

SpeedKore Hellacious Dodge Charger 1968

Gallery: 1968 Hellacious Dodge Charger

This engine achieves 707 horsepower and 881 Nm of torque that are sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission pulled from a Lamborghini Gallardo. A 275/35 R18 front and 345/35 R18 rear wheels hit the tarmac while Brembo six-piston front and four-rear brakes are in charge of the stops.

To resemble the Charger from the movie, SpeedKore replicated everything in his Hellacious Dodge Charger 1968 the widening of the bodywork, the new wheel arches and the huge rear glass exposing the engine. Another panel separates the engine from the cabin where there are two bucket chairs.

SpeedKore Hellacious Dodge Charger 1968

Jim Kacmarcik, President of SpeedKore said this has been his most extreme creation yet, adding that “after commissioning renowned designer Sean Smith to design the car and working with Fast and Furious 9 vehicle coordinator Dennis McCarthy to manufacture the nine chassis and car bodies for the movie, we wanted to bring the magic of F9 to life. Hellacious is a street version of the movie car with the functionality and purpose of a high performance car ”.

Gallery: 1968 Hellacious Dodge Charger

SpeedKore Hellacious Dodge Charger 1968