The 2020 season of the MotoGP World Championship will begin on July 19 in Jerez, Spain, where the first of a series of thirteen grand prizes in Europe will take place, the organizers announced Thursday.

“The possibility of organizing (after) events outside Europe will be evaluated and confirmed before July 31,” said the International Federation of Motorcycling (FIM) and Dorna, the promoter of the championship.

“However, the 2020 season will not end later than December 13 and will have a maximum of 17 events,” including the Qatar Grand Prix, held in March in Moto2 and Moto3 categories only, the agencies added.

Jerez will host a second race one week after the first, on July 26 under the name of the Andalusian Grand Prix, followed by the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic (in Brno on August 9) and two races in Austria (16 and August 23 at Spielberg).

The grand prizes that do not have dates are those of the United States, which is usually held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin (Texas), in addition to the races of Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia, all grouped together at the end of the season.

The presence or not of spectators will be linked to the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic and to the sanitary measures imposed by local authorities, the FIM and Dorna said.

Like Formula 1, MotoGP first officialized the tests organized in Europe and which will be held earlier, still leaving to doubt the doubts about which should be held in other continents.

Some circuits will host two races with a one-week interval, which will limit the movement of the participating pilots and teams.

Several Grand Prixes suffered direct cancellation, such as those in Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Great Britain, Japan and Australia. The MotoGP race of the Qatar Grand Prix will also not be contested.

The 21 MotoGP riders will finally be able to compete, with the Spanish champion Marc Márquez (Honda), in search of a seventh title in the premier class, which would allow him to match the Italian Valentino Rossi, whose future, already at 41, he seems uncertain.

The results of the first races of the 2020 World Cup will allow the team leaders to have a more precise idea of ​​the balance of forces before forming their teams for the next seasons.

Rossi has already been replaced in the official Yamaha team by the young French prodigy Fabio Quartararo for the 2021 season, but the veteran Italian driver, very popular with fans, has not yet announced his intentions for the future.

He could opt for a motorcycle exchange with Quartararo, joining the Yamaha-SRT satellite team, or surprise and change the manufacturer. Or even decide to withdraw.

Marc Márquez’s place is guaranteed for the near future at Honda, but not that of his brother Álex, current Moto2 champion.

Recently promoted to MotoGP alongside his brother in the official team, Honda could ‘drop’ him in 2021 to the Honda-LCR satellite team to make room for another Spaniard, Pol Espargaró, currently at KTM.

There are also doubts in Ducati, where the Australian Jack Miller will promote to the official team, which should leave the Italian Danilo Petrucci. The future of his compatriot Andrea Dovizioso is also not assured.

The first races in Spain and Austria will allow evaluating the progress of both.

The Aprilia motorcycles, accustomed to the last part of the peloton, transmitted good feelings in the pre-season tests, before the break due to the coronavirus. The potential of the KTM is unknown, while Honda seemed to have some difficulties, while the Suzuki of the Spanish Álex Rins and Joan Mir could aspire to give more than one surprise.