The 2020 Formula 1 season, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin on July 5 in Austria and the first eight races will take place in Europe, between that month and September, according to the new calendar, officialized this Tuesday.

A second Grand Prix will follow in Austria (at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg) on ​​July 12, before races in Hungary (Budapest Hungaroring), on July 19, Great Britain (Silverstone), on 2 and 9 August, Spain (Montmeló, Barcelona), on August 16, Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps), on August 30, and Italy (Monza), on September 6.

The 2020 World Cup will end in December in Abu Dhabi and will be organized by geographical areas (Europe in July-August, Eurasia, Asia and America in September-October-November, the Middle East in December).

Played in parallel to the F1 World Cup, the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships will follow the same calendar.

With regard to Belgium, “the race will be held in the strictest respect for the health instructions issued by the National Security Council and with the Federal Government,” the organization said in a statement sent to ..

The second Grand Prix organized at Silverstone in Great Britain will be the occasion to celebrate 70 years of F1. It was in this mythical circuit where the first race was held, on May 13, 1950, won by the Italian Giuseppe Farina (Alfa Romeo).

“Due to the current fluidity of the situation linked to COVID-19 at the international level, the details of the full schedule will be finalized in the coming weeks, with the hope of having between 15 and 18 races between now and the end of the season in December”, the promoter of F1, Formula 1, and its regulatory body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said in a joint statement.

“It is planned that the first races will take place behind closed doors” for health reasons, the authorities say, who then wait to be able to return the fans “when it is possible to do so in complete safety.”

To allow the resumption of races, the FIA ​​and F1 have also launched a plan to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Among the precautions decided on are the limitation of the number of people in the paddock, sanitary controls at the start to the organizing country of the race, on arrival and every two days thereafter.

The teams will be isolated from each other on the circuits, as well as from the general public outside the race (international flights, on-site transportation and hotels).

The season would have had to start in mid-March in Australia, but that grand prize was canceled in extremis after the discovery of a case within the McLaren team.

Several races were postponed (Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada, Great Britain) or canceled (Australia, Monaco, France, the Netherlands).