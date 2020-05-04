NASCAR is preparing to be one of the first relevant sports organizations in the United States to resume its campaign suspended by the coronavirus.

This measure would be positive not only for fans of motorsport. In reality, the eyes of all American leagues will be attentive to what goes wrong or right in this resumption.

Although there will be no spectators, more than 700 people would be present at the Darlington, South Carolina racetrack on May 17, when the cars compete again in a nationally broadcast race.

It could be a bright moment for NASCAR. But any mistake would represent a setback not only for this series of motorsports, but for other sports organizations, eager to resume activity and put into operation the revenue-generating machine that has been stuck for the past month.

“We realize from now on that this is a huge responsibility for us as a sport,” said Steve O’Donnell, executive vice president of NASCAR. “We are certainly going to learn as we go, but I think the process we have put in place will give the industry confidence that we can be first.”

Darlington Raceway will host the first of seven races in an 11-day period. Those competitions will also be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR has coordinated with health professionals on a plan to meet federal benchmarks, and presented it to public health officials in the Carolinas.

Those officials made several suggestions to NASCAR.

O’Donnell said that, for at least the first seven races, NASCAR seeks to use venues that can be easily reached by car from Charlotte. This would eliminate the need for pilots and teams based in that city to need air travel or hotel accommodation.

The teams’ payrolls would be limited to 16 participants, including the pilot, his main interlocutor via radio and the team owner.

For now, all eyes will be on Darlington. The pilots have been ordered to isolate themselves in their motor homes, which will be parked around the track. Social distancing for the teams would involve using the Cup Series and Xfinity garages, which is the second category.

When Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and the other stars head to their vehicles, they must wear a mask. The champagne bath in the winners’ lane? It is not clear what kind of celebration will be appropriate in such a strange time for sport and for the world.

“The way we travel to the event, the way we enter the event and the way we travel during it, before we leave, everything is going to be different,” said John Bobo, vice president of sports operations for NASCAR. “We will have one-way corridors for people … If someone does not comply with the rules of keeping their distance or wearing a mask, they will be expelled from the facilities.”

It will be a rare thing for a sport that became popular in part by allowing fans to watch the teams’ work, pass a pilot, swirl for autographs, and even get behind a mechanic’s pit as a racing car circulated. down the track.

Other sports have continued without spectators, as in the case of horse racing. The UFC has planned mixed martial arts bouts beginning May 9 in Florida.

But NASCAR, with its 36-race schedule nationwide and its popularity within the United States, has drawn more attention.

If there were any mishaps in NASCAR, it could topple the intentions of the IndyCar, which aims to start its season on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

And it would influence the expectations of other sports, which do not even have a very structured plan on how the truncated pandemic campaigns will be inaugurated or resumed.

