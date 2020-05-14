With the engines stopped by the coronavirus, Formula 1 is still active in the dispatches for 2021 after Ferrari announced Thursday the signing of Carlos Sainz, to replace Sebastian Vettel, while the Spaniard’s place in McLaren will be occupied by Daniel Ricciardo.

Ferrari announced the signing of Sainz for two years (2021, 2022), to accompany the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, just a few minutes after McLaren reported the signing for “several years” of the 30-year-old Australian, who will have the British as a partner Lando Norris, 20 years old.

“We believe that a pair of drivers with the talent and personality of Charles (Leclerc, contracted until 2024) and Carlos, the youngest of the team’s last 50 years, will be the best possible combination to help us achieve the goals that We have looked at it, “said the team’s director, Mattia Binotto, in a statement.

And it is that the team of the ‘Cavallino Rampante’ has not won a world title since Kimi Raikkonen was proclaimed champion in 2007 or a constructors’ title since 2008.

Ambition

The son of double world rally champion Carlos Sainz and a product of Red Bull’s young driver affiliate, Sainz Jr debuted in the premier car category in 2015 with Toro Rosso, before moving on to Renault in October 2017 and McLaren in 2019. .

The Spaniard declared himself this Thursday “very happy” about his signing by the Italian team and “about the future that awaits me with the team.”

His goal now will be to overcome his best season lived in 2019 when he finished sixth in the drivers’ world championship and achieved his first podium with a third place in Brazil.

“He has the ambition to continue doing better, to take steps forward as he did last year, that has to be the philosophy of any athlete, of anyone who competes in something,” Carlos Sainz ‘senior’ told Movistar television on Wednesday. .

Ricciardo has been competing in F1 since 2011 and raced for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 before joining Renault in 2019. He had had negotiations with McLaren before signing for the French team and rumors have also regularly linked him to Ferrari because of his Italian origins. .

The Australian’s record includes 29 podiums, including seven wins, and three pole positions. His best rankings in the World Cup were two third places in 2014 and 2016.

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term project (to regain success after a few difficult years since 2013, ndlr),” explains McLaren President Zak Brown.

Another step from the Woking (England) based team will be to move next season from Renault engines to Mercedes, which has dominated F1 since the introduction of hybrid engines in 2014.

Renault, whose second driver is Frenchman Esteban Ocon, will have to find a substitute for Ricciardo.

Alonso’s temptation?

Even with Vettel potentially on the market, the French team could be tempted to turn to an old love: Spaniard Fernando Alonso, 38, and retired from the category since late 2018.

The rhombus brand has won its two world champion constructors and drivers titles with the Spanish in 2005 and 2006.

Arrived at Ferrari in 2015, Vettel, 32, will leave Scuderia in late 2020. The future of the four-time world champion 2010-2013 with Red Bull is uncertain.

“What has happened in recent months has led many of us to reflect on what our priorities are in life,” said the father of the family in the statement announcing his departure from Ferrari.

“We have to take a new look at a situation that has changed. Personally, I am going to take the time to reflect on what really matters for the future,” he added.

The situation in the transfer market is unprecedented with a 2020 season that has not started due to the coronavirus pandemic.

