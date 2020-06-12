The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan were canceled on Friday due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but Formula 1 still believes in its project of having “between 15 and 18 races between now and the end of the season”.

“These decisions (to cancel the three races) were made due to the different challenges that our promoters are facing in these countries,” said the promoter of the World Cup, Formula One, in a statement.

“In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the deadlines required for the construction of urban circuits make it impossible to organize these events in a period of uncertainty, and in Japan, current travel restrictions have also led to the decision not to maintain the race, “added the organizer.

Initially scheduled for June 7, the manga on the streets of Baku, in Azerbaijan, had already been postponed sine die.

The Singapore race was scheduled for September 20 and the Japanese for Suzuka on October 11.

The Grand Prix of Monaco, France, and the Netherlands had also been canceled before.

The Formula 1 season, which would have had to start in mid-March in Australia, will start on July 5 in Austria with a series of eight races in Europe between July and September, behind closed doors, with reduced numbers in the paddock and following a strict sanitary protocol.

A second Grand Prix is ​​scheduled on the same Austrian circuit in Spielberg a week later, on July 12, before Hungary (at the Hungaroring in Budapest), on July 19, Great Britain (at Silverstone), on 2 and 9 August, Spain (at the Montmeló circuit in Barcelona), on August 16, Belgium (at Spa-Francorchamps), on August 30, and Italy (at Monza), on September 6.

Between 15 and 18 races

Formula One said in its statement “still believe in the project of having 15-18 races by the end of the season in Abu Dhabi in mid-December and expect to publish the finalized schedule before the start of the season in Austria.”

After the European tour of the World Cup, the continuation should take teams and drivers to Asia and America, before ending in the Middle East.

“We have made significant progress on the revised schedule with current (grand prix, ndlr) promoters as well as new ones and have been particularly encouraged by the interest expressed in new sites to host a Formula 1 race during the 2020 season,” he added. Formula One.

In an interview to the official site of the premier car sport category published on Thursday, its sports director, Ross Brawn, explained that it would be “possible to extend the European season by one or two more races if necessary” to maintain a number of tests satisfactory.

In addition to the destinations registered in this season’s calendar, Mugello and Imola in Italy, Portimao in Portugal and Hockenheim in Germany are candidates to host tests.

Scheduled just before Abu Dhabi at the closing of the championship, Bahrain could also host two races on different tracks, Brawn said.