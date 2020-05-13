Most (normal) people would not like to end up on a desert island or have to forage for food in the midst of a real zombie apocalypse. Fortunately, there is a way to speed up your pulse to combat undead without having to leave the comfort of your home. Survival games have been around for a long time and there are plenty of great titles, but these are the best of all time.

Steam) and even the Nintendo Switch. “data-reactid =” 34 “> Speaking of survival, few have had the impact Studio Wildcard has enjoyed since Ark: Survival Evolved became available in the early access model in June 2015 Five years later, the game has grown, offering multiple downloadable content and expansion packs.If you are a fan of dinosaurs and fantastic creatures, this title offers one of the best building systems you can find in a game to date. survival – not to mention the multitude of modifications the community has created Ark: Survival Evolved is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam) and even Nintendo Switch.

$ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 35 “> $ 50 on Steam

$ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 58 “> $ 50 on Steam $ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 85 “> $ 50 on Steam $ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 108 “> $ 50 on Steam $ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 131 “> $ 50 on Steam $ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 155 “> $ 50 on Steam $ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 178 “> $ 50 on Steam $ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 201 “> $ 50 on Steam $ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 224 “> $ 50 on Steam $ 50 on Steam“data-reactid =” 247 “> $ 50 on Steam

Speed ​​up your pulse with the best survival games appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 248 “> The post Speed ​​up your pulse with the best survival games appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.