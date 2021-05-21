Speed ​​cameras and hoaxes: They hit politics!

The chains of WhatsApp messages and alleged reports of speed cameras are, in reality, hoaxes. Some have generated political conflicts!

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 20, 2021 (2:20 p.m. CET)

Radar reported by SocialDrive in Malaga: different hoaxes place it in Zaragoza, Barcelona, ​​Seville …

Social networks, like everything in life, have their good side … and their bad side. And on this bad side, the propagation of hoaxes or “fake news” is, without a doubt, one of the great protagonists. WhatsApp, for example, is a perfect medium for the latter and, without a doubt, it has been the application of choice for those who have wanted to sow false news in recent years. And the automotive world has not been left out either.

We will not surprise anyone if we say that the news and information on radars they are some of the fastest moving among drivers. In recent weeks, with the speed changes in and out of town, the supposed warnings about radars have multiplied. And some, have come to jump up to the political sphere.

One of the most shared recent hoaxes has been the installation of five new radars in Castellon. The alleged information spread like wildfire among the neighbors, because detailed five streets in which speed controls had been installed. However, from the City Council, to a question in the Chamber of the Popular Party (in opposition), they have clarified that neither they nor the DGT have installed these radars and that the information is false, as shown in this local newspaper.

More hoaxes about radars

But this has not been the only false information that we have been aware of in recent times. Barcelona, ​​Huelva or Seville are some of the cities through which a new speed control installed in a car he made sure that the drivers did not pass the new 30 km / h limit on the streets of one lane per direction. However, as confirmed from Damn.es, this supposed radar is of Malaga and, for the moment, there is no fine and it only serves to make drivers aware of the new limits.

Some of the radars that are hoaxes … or do not fine in Spain.

The latter is not the only one radar that has the curious ability to “travel” from one city to another … or from one country to another. For example, in recent months they have been warned of radars in garbage cans, a practice that has been implemented in Germany, Holland or France, but not in Spain. Neither does the radar installed on a pole next to the road or in the door of a car, whose origin in both cases is in Switzerland.

And, to any of the above, are added those kinemometers that, directly, do not exist, for being a simple photographic montage. Thus, we can confirm that the alleged radars embedded in the guardrails or on the roof of a car They are false information, although in recent months they have been disseminated by WhatsApp and have been able to reach your mobile phone.